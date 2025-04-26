HSBC Upgrades Trane Technologies (LSE:0Y2S)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Trane Technologies (LSE:0Y2S) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is 105.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 63.54 GBX to a high of 132.21 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.73% from its latest reported closing price of 88.17 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is 19,350MM, a decrease of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y2S is 0.38%, an increase of 3,845.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 224,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,314K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,658K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y2S by 14.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,046K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y2S by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,091K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,911K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y2S by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,775K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y2S by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,343K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y2S by 1.24% over the last quarter.

