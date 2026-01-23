HSBC Upgrades Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (SBSW)

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SBSW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.57% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt is $12.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.91 to a high of $17.86. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.57% from its latest reported closing price of $19.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt is 122,732MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSW is 0.21%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.50% to 150,199K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSW is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 28,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,441K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405K shares , representing an increase of 32.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 110.23% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,176K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,441K shares , representing a decrease of 52.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 18.92% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 6,149K shares.

Condire Management holds 4,965K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,387K shares , representing a decrease of 28.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 0.58% over the last quarter.

