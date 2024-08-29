HSBC Upgrades Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.11% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 90.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 69.75 GBX to a high of 104.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 105.11% from its latest reported closing price of 44.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 14,788MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 11.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3T is 0.65%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.71% to 340,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 34,268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,119K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 47.94% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 16,041K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,996K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,860K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wcm Investment Management holds 15,385K shares.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,645K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares , representing an increase of 32.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 89.11% over the last quarter.

