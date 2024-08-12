HSBC Upgrades Progressive (PGR)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.24% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Progressive is $242.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $310.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.24% from its latest reported closing price of $221.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Progressive is 63,263MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progressive. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGR is 0.59%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 578,196K shares. The put/call ratio of PGR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,422K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,381K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,169K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,402K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 34.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,020K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,676K shares , representing a decrease of 21.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 85.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,750K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,293K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,447K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,680K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 84.39% over the last quarter.

Progressive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

