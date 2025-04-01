HSBC Upgrades PNC Financial Services Group (BMV:PNC)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for PNC Financial Services Group (BMV:PNC) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,074 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.40%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 439,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,424K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,605K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,210K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,583K shares , representing a decrease of 19.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,835K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,286K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 81.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,740K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,411K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,375K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,409K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 13.71% over the last quarter.

