HSBC Upgrades Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt (PAM)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PAM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.65% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $70.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.75 to a high of $128.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.65% from its latest reported closing price of $82.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 3,402,110MM, an increase of 170,175.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 261.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAM is 0.59%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 4,744K shares. The put/call ratio of PAM is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 565K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 7.56% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 557K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 15.65% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 380K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 19.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 30.87% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 323K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing a decrease of 154.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 275K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 79.63% over the last quarter.

