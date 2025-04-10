HSBC Upgrades Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Palo Alto Networks (NasdaqGS:PANW) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.54% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is $215.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.54% from its latest reported closing price of $173.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 10,155MM, an increase of 18.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 262 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANW is 0.48%, an increase of 41.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 104.64% to 573,423K shares. The put/call ratio of PANW is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,558K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,268K shares , representing an increase of 50.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 5.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,708K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480K shares , representing an increase of 52.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,172K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares , representing an increase of 49.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,865K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,172K shares , representing an increase of 51.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,382K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Its mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting the digital way of life. The Company helps address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the Company is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. The vision of the Company is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.