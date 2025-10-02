HSBC Upgrades Novo Nordisk A (NVO)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Novo Nordisk A (NYSE:NVO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A is $76.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.67 to a high of $120.63. The average price target represents an increase of 30.34% from its latest reported closing price of $58.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novo Nordisk A is 241,210MM, a decrease of 22.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 41.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.38%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 371,766K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 18,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,822K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,721K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,793K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 77.71% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 12,576K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,388K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,621K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,512K shares , representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,001K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,871K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 15.53% over the last quarter.

