HSBC Upgrades Novartis (SIX:NOVN)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Novartis (SIX:NOVN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novartis is 100.18. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of 89.93.

The projected annual revenue for Novartis is 53,479MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.71.

Novartis Maintains 3.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVN is 1.30%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 279,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,313K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,654K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 11.85% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 22,583K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,531K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 16.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,975K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,281K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 9.94% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,908K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,329K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 3.36% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 14,636K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,191K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 5.67% over the last quarter.

