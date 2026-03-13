HSBC Upgrades NIO (NIOIF)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for NIO (OTCPK:NIOIF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.62% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIO is $7.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.15 to a high of $9.83. The average price target represents an increase of 39.62% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NIO is 131,610MM, an increase of 50.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 61.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIOIF is 0.39%, an increase of 31.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.12% to 68,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,437K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,861K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 13.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,314K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,585K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 3,548K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,512K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 14.32% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 2,860K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIOIF by 11.77% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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