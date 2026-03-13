HSBC Upgrades NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NIO)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NIO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.57% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $6.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.57% from its latest reported closing price of $5.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 233,457MM, an increase of 166.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIO is 0.08%, an increase of 47.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 319,074K shares. The put/call ratio of NIO is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 48,172K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,844K shares , representing an increase of 71.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 126.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 24,550K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,778K shares , representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 40.90% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 21,619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,606K shares , representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 34.01% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 19,533K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,233K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 32.54% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,106K shares , representing an increase of 36.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 6.42% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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