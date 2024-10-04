HSBC Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRF)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRF) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS.PRF is 0.64%, an increase of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 10,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,089K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRF by 0.90% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 746K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 688K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRF by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 680K shares. No change in the last quarter.

