HSBC Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRA)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRA) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS.PRA is 0.81%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 7,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,996K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 0.90% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 890K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 3.65% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 466K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 391K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 347K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRA by 0.02% over the last quarter.

