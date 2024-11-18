News & Insights

HSBC upgrades Moderna to Buy on pipeline potential

November 18, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

HSBC analyst Yifeng Liu upgraded Moderna (MRNA) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $58, down from $82. The recent share price weakness reflects worries over the company’s path back to growth story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that if Moderna’s existing key pipeline products manage to launch successfully and RSV-vaccine recommendation pressure eases, there could be attractive upside potential for the stock.

