HSBC Upgrades Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Millicom International Cellular (NasdaqGS:TIGO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.47% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Millicom International Cellular is 21.11. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.13. The average price target represents an increase of 21.47% from its latest reported closing price of 17.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Millicom International Cellular is 6,184MM, an increase of 9.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millicom International Cellular. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 4,966.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGO is 0.29%, a decrease of 92.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,201.18% to 25,696K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 8,247K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 4,393K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 49.32% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,261K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 10.83% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 1,248K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 990K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millicom International Cellular SA is a Luxembourgish fixed line and mobile telecommunications services provider dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America operating under the Tigo brand.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.