HSBC Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from Reduce to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.42% Upside

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is 543.90. The forecasts range from a low of 379.76 to a high of $635.78. The average price target represents an increase of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of 536.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 6,831MM, an increase of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.35%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 67,431K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,970K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,635K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 62.07% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,432K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,109K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,925K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

An American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.