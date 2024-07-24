HSBC Upgrades Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Krispy Kreme (NasdaqGS:DNUT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.59% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Krispy Kreme is $17.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.59% from its latest reported closing price of $10.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Krispy Kreme is 1,875MM, an increase of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krispy Kreme. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNUT is 0.31%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 75,152K shares. The put/call ratio of DNUT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 9,734K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,488K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 7,114K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 6,895K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 4,540K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BFGFX - Baron Focused Growth Fund holds 3,095K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNUT by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises retail stores that sell doughnuts and complementary products. The Company specializes in making doughnuts and other snacks. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts also offers coffee and soft drinks worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.