HSBC Upgrades KKR (KKR)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for KKR (NYSE:KKR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.54% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for KKR is $172.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $133.53 to a high of $224.70. The average price target represents an increase of 67.54% from its latest reported closing price of $103.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KKR is 9,332MM, a decrease of 64.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,197 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.53%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 703,228K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 35,174K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,776K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,945K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,433K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,876K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,518K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,105K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 18,929K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,687K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 51.96% over the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.