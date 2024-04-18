HSBC Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.62% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is 178.96. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.62% from its latest reported closing price of 144.77.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 101,016MM, an increase of 17.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.92%, a decrease of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 1,848,031K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,566K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,991K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,804K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,866K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,257K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,042K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 3.72% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 29,880K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,869K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information



Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

