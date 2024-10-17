HSBC Upgrades Illumina (LSE:0J8Z)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Illumina (LSE:0J8Z) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.33% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Illumina is 152.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106.10 GBX to a high of 264.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.33% from its latest reported closing price of 144.59 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is 5,803MM, an increase of 31.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J8Z is 0.23%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 163,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 5,605K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 25.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,032K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 25.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,947K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 4,462K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 25.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,002K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8Z by 10.28% over the last quarter.

