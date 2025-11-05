HSBC Upgrades HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt (HUYA)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HUYA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $4.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.33 to a high of $7.14. The average price target represents an increase of 59.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 10,162MM, an increase of 66.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUYA Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUYA is 0.08%, an increase of 13.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.85% to 31,966K shares. The put/call ratio of HUYA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Group One Trading holds 6,151K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares , representing an increase of 83.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 417.42% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,915K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 2,513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 44.45% over the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 2,392K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,242K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

