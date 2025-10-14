HSBC Upgrades HP (HPQ)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.22% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HP is $28.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.22% from its latest reported closing price of $28.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 60,201MM, an increase of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,939 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.17%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 872,771K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,943K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,406K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,210K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,750K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 19.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,759K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,056K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 19.40% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,237K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,072K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,187K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,763K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 20.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.