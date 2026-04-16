HSBC Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (OMAB)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:OMAB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.24% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $123.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $155.32. The average price target represents an increase of 8.24% from its latest reported closing price of $114.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 15,453MM, a decrease of 3.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 16.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMAB is 0.08%, an increase of 70.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.83% to 4,907K shares. The put/call ratio of OMAB is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 10.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 149K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fisher Funds Management holds 149K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 16.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 45.18% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 7.10% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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