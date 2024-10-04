HSBC Upgrades Equinix (EQIX)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Equinix (NasdaqGS:EQIX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.63% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equinix is $935.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $677.71 to a high of $1,071.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.63% from its latest reported closing price of $877.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equinix is 8,913MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinix. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQIX is 0.85%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 103,720K shares. The put/call ratio of EQIX is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,701K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,001K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 10.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,436K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,381K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares , representing a decrease of 14.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,317K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 53.12% over the last quarter.

Equinix Background Information



Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

