HSBC Upgrades Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (ERJ)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:ERJ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.01% Downside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $45.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.22 to a high of $50.22. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.01% from its latest reported closing price of $45.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 33,340MM, a decrease of 10.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERJ is 0.33%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.85% to 94,434K shares. The put/call ratio of ERJ is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 6,831K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,896K shares , representing a decrease of 30.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 33.78% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 5,979K shares.

Jennison Associates holds 4,126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 68.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 143.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,501K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 86.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 1.60% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 3,355K shares.

Embraer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services. It was founded in 1969 in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, where its headquarters are located.

