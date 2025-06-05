HSBC Upgrades Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt () (RDY)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:RDY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.94% Downside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $15.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.18 to a high of $19.76. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.94% from its latest reported closing price of $15.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 291,938MM, a decrease of 10.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 313.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDY is 0.22%, an increase of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 114,505K shares. The put/call ratio of RDY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 10,711K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,439K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,418K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,051K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,037K shares , representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 89.17% over the last quarter.

Aikya Investment Management holds 6,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,611K shares , representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares , representing an increase of 36.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDY by 83.70% over the last quarter.

Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

They are an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The company was founded by Kallam Anji Reddy, who previously worked in the mentor institute Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.