HSBC Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (LSE:0I9F)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Digital Realty Trust (LSE:0I9F) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is 158.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 113.97 GBX to a high of 195.39 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of 161.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 6,058MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I9F is 0.63%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.97% to 357,809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 23,419K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,053K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 18,458K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,508K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,368K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,702K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,939K shares , representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 78.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,195K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,799K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 6.81% over the last quarter.

