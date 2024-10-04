HSBC Upgrades Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DLR.PRK)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PRK) from Reduce to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR.PRK is 0.32%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 2,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 781K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 6.67% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 330K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 248K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 10.33% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 168K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 5.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

