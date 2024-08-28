HSBC Upgrades Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () (DQ)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:DQ) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.04% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () is $24.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.64 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 68.04% from its latest reported closing price of $14.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () is 3,793MM, an increase of 137.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DQ is 0.28%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.04% to 29,389K shares. The put/call ratio of DQ is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Continental General Insurance holds 5,135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 15.59% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,723K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 71.12% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,672K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 91.76% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,497K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 43.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,627K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares , representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQ by 94.39% over the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

