HSBC Upgrades CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for CrowdStrike Holdings (NasdaqGS:CRWD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.25% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is $555.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $741.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.25% from its latest reported closing price of $429.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 6,272MM, an increase of 37.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.52, an increase of 65.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,851 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.40%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 198,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,608K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,391K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 32.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,070K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 32.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,948K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 49.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,598K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,508K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 49.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.