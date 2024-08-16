HSBC Upgrades Cisco Systems (LSE:0R0K)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Cisco Systems (LSE:0R0K) from Hold to Buy.

There are 4,481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R0K is 0.59%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 3,283,283K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,484K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0K by 10.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,404K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,948K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0K by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 94,368K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,886K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0K by 51.56% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 81,043K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,850K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0K by 31.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 75,900K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,320K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0K by 10.47% over the last quarter.

