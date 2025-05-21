HSBC Upgrades Bilibili (SEHK:9626)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Bilibili (SEHK:9626) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.16% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bilibili is HK$196.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$139.43 to a high of HK$277.03. The average price target represents an increase of 40.16% from its latest reported closing price of HK$140.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili is 34,122MM, an increase of 21.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9626 is 0.26%, an increase of 17.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 29,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 9,580K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,422K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9626 by 10.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,980K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9626 by 24.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,626K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9626 by 23.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,105K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9626 by 7.25% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 1,309K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing a decrease of 22.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9626 by 29.05% over the last quarter.

