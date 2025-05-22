HSBC Upgrades Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0T3W)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0T3W) from Hold to Buy.

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0T3W is 0.28%, an increase of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.01% to 54,800K shares.

Millennium Management holds 4,341K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,711K shares , representing a decrease of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 12.64% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares , representing an increase of 71.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 3,144K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing a decrease of 56.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 63.17% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 2,287K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 37.44% over the last quarter.

