HSBC Upgrades Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BILI)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BILI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.16% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $25.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $36.12. The average price target represents an increase of 41.16% from its latest reported closing price of $18.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 36,712MM, an increase of 30.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.28%, an increase of 15.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.70% to 54,781K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,341K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,711K shares , representing a decrease of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 12.64% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares , representing an increase of 71.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 3,144K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing a decrease of 56.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 63.17% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 2,287K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 37.44% over the last quarter.

Bilibili Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ''bullet chatting'' feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.