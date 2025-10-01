HSBC Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (BBAR)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BBAR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.15% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $6.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.97 to a high of $8.32. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.15% from its latest reported closing price of $8.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 2,280MM, a decrease of 99.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAR is 0.24%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.05% to 19,576K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PointState Capital holds 3,692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 5.42% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,022K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 9.39% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,867K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 1,824K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 17.02% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 1,786K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

