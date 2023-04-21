HSBC Upgrades AT & T (T)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, HSBC upgraded their outlook for AT & T (NYSE:T) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AT & T is $21.55. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.12% from its latest reported closing price of $17.65.

The projected annual revenue for AT & T is $125,417MM, an increase of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolverine Trading holds 337K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 29.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 13.72% over the last quarter.

WDIAX - Wilmington Diversified Income Fund Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 3.20% over the last quarter.

SlateStone Wealth holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 103K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 99.89% over the last quarter.

JCTR - JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 28.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3302 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT & T. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to T is 0.39%, a decrease of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 4,039,687K shares. The put/call ratio of T is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

AT&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AT&T Inc. is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

