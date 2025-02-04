HSBC Upgrades Aptiv (APTV)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.09% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is $78.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.09% from its latest reported closing price of $61.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is 23,598MM, an increase of 19.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 1,490.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.08%, an increase of 1,020.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.65% to 12,687K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,765K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,854K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

Ninety One UK holds 1,808K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,470K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 1,012K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aptiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

