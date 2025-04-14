HSBC Upgrades América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (AMX)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:AMX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.87% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $14.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.43 to a high of $15.21. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.87% from its latest reported closing price of $14.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 908,966MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMX is 0.17%, an increase of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.33% to 232,360K shares. The put/call ratio of AMX is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 61,941K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,816K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 16.93% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 23,287K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,491K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,678K shares , representing a decrease of 56.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 95.16% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 14,090K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,518K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 65.08% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 11,656K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,942K shares , representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 19.93% over the last quarter.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications corporation headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It is the 7th largest mobile network operator in terms of equity subscribers and one of the largest corporations in the world.

