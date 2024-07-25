HSBC Upgrades Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Akamai Technologies (NasdaqGS:AKAM) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.01% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $115.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.01% from its latest reported closing price of $95.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 4,152MM, an increase of 6.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.20%, an increase of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 147,784K shares. The put/call ratio of AKAM is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,913K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing an increase of 58.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 78.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,739K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,323K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,919K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 75.85% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,925K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,866K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Akamai Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

