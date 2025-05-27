HSBC Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (SNSE:AMD)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Advanced Micro Devices (SNSE:AMD) from Reduce to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an decrease of 168 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.46%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 1,161,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,848K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,928K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,388K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,176K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,079K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,918K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,432K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 21,364K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,401K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 6.77% over the last quarter.

