HSBC Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Advanced Micro Devices (NasdaqGS:AMD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is 194.57. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of 160.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is 28,980MM, an increase of 27.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 328 owner(s) or 9.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.78%, an increase of 16.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 1,264,053K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,706K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 29.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,468K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,824K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 28.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,980K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 25.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,777K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,104K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 29,547K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,623K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 31.50% over the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.