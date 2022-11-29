HSBC to sell Canada business to RBC for $10 bln

Adds details

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British bank HSBC HSBA.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO for $13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10.04 billion) in cash.

The transaction is expected to complete in late 2023 and will result in a pre-tax gain of $5.7 billion for HSBC, the bank said in a statement.

The sale comes as HSBC pursues a strategy of focusing its resources on its core markets, amid pressure from its biggest shareholder Ping An to improve its performance.

The deal enables RBC to grab further market share in its home market, adding 130 branches and more than 780,000 retail and commercial customers.

($1 = 1.3444 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sinead Cruise)

