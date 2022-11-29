US Markets
HSBC to sell Canada business to RBC for $10 bln

November 29, 2022 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British bank HSBC HSBA.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO for C$13.5 billion ($10.04 billion) in cash.

($1 = 1.3444 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

