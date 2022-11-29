HSBC to sell Canada business to RBC for $10 bln

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British bank HSBC HSBA.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO for C$13.5 billion ($10.04 billion) in cash.

($1 = 1.3444 Canadian dollars)

