May 29 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L is set to announce in June that SVB UK will be renamed HSBC Innovation Banking, Sky News reported on Monday.

HSBC, which is Europe's largest bank, bought the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank in March, after SVB collapsed.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

