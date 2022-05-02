HSBC to relocate U.S. HQ to Tishman Speyer's The Spiral in Manhattan

US Markets

British banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc's U.S. arm said on Monday it will relocate its headquarters to real estate developer Tishman Speyer's new tower under construction in Manhattan, New York.

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. said that the 65-story office tower, The Spiral, which is nearing completion at 66 Hudson Boulevard will see the banking firm occupy three full and half of two other floors.

HSBC said it expects to relocate from its current midtown offices in January 2024 under a 20-year lease.

