News & Insights

HSBC to make $1 bln in funding available to climate-tech startups

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

September 20, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with details and background in paragraphs 3-6

Sept 20 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L said on Wednesday it plans to allocate $1 billion in financing to support emerging climate-tech companies around the world, in a push to help reduce carbon emissions.

The financing is expected to support start-ups in EV charging, battery storage, sustainable food and agriculture and carbon removal technologies, HSBC said.

"Access to finance is critical for early-stage climate tech companies to create and scale real-world solutions," said Barry O'Byrne, CEO of global commercial banking at HSBC.

London-based HSBC would also invest $100 million in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a separate platform that funds and invests in firms using emerging technologies to transition to cleaner sources of energy.

The funding announcement follows the lender's recent launch of HSBC Innovation Banking, a new unit focusing on banking services to start-ups, investors and wider tech community.

HSBC also launched a new climate-tech venture capital strategy, which aims to invest in early-stage companies dedicated to achieve a net-zero transition.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.