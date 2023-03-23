HSBC to leave Hong Kong best lending rate unchanged despite rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

March 23, 2023 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings 0005.HKHSBA.L said on Thursday it was leaving its best lending rate in Hong Kong unchanged at 5.625%, despite a hike of 25 basis points in the base rate charged through the overnight discount window of the city's de facto central bank.

Earlier on Thursday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lifted the rate to 5.25%, hours after a rate rise of the same size by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

