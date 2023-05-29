HSBC to issue Singapore dollar senior unsecured notes - term sheet

Adds deal detail

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L, 0005.HK plans to issue senior unsecured notes in Singapore dollars that will be priced later on Tuesday, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal value was not disclosed in the term sheet.

The notes will have a six-year non-call five-year tenor with price guidance at around 4.75%, the term sheet showed.

HSBC did not respond to a request for comment.

