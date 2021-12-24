HSBC To Fully Acquire L&T Investment Management Limited In India - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd, an indirect unit of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC), has agreed with L&T Finance Holdings Limited to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Limited for $425 million. With assets under management of $10.8 billion, and over 2.4 million active folios as of September 2021, L&T Investment Management Limited is the 12th largest mutual fund management company in India.

Following the completion of the acquisition, HSBC plans to merge the operations of L&T Investment Management Limited with that of its existing asset management business in India.

