HSBC to close New Zealand wealth and personal banking business

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 12, 2023 — 11:52 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has decided to wind-down its wealth and personal banking business in New Zealand, the bank website showed on Tuesday.

The move comes after the London-listed bank last year said it was reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it.

