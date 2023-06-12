HSBC to close New Zealand wealth and personal banking business

June 13 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has decided to wind-down its wealth and personal banking business in New Zealand, the bank website showed on Tuesday.

The move comes after the London-listed bank last year said it was reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it.

